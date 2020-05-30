All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 90 Tallowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
90 Tallowood
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

90 Tallowood

90 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

90 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Cozy 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhouse located in the highly desirable Cypress Village community. Open floor plan with upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the home, custom paint, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. Highly upgraded kitchen with contemporary white cabinets, quartz countertop, custom backsplash tiles, and stainless steel appliances. Good-sized patio for your everyday enjoyment. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Enjoy amazing amenities of Cypress Village such as resort-style pools, parks, trails, and award-winning Irvine Unified Schools. Close to Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Short distance to IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. High-end refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Small pets can be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Tallowood have any available units?
90 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Tallowood have?
Some of 90 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
90 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Tallowood pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Tallowood is pet friendly.
Does 90 Tallowood offer parking?
No, 90 Tallowood does not offer parking.
Does 90 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 90 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 90 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 90 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Tallowood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology