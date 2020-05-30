90 Tallowood

Amenities

Cozy 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhouse located in the highly desirable Cypress Village community. Open floor plan with upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the home, custom paint, recessed lighting, and plantation shutters. Highly upgraded kitchen with contemporary white cabinets, quartz countertop, custom backsplash tiles, and stainless steel appliances. Good-sized patio for your everyday enjoyment. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Enjoy amazing amenities of Cypress Village such as resort-style pools, parks, trails, and award-winning Irvine Unified Schools. Close to Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School. Short distance to IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza. High-end refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Small pets can be considered.