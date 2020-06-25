90 Capricorn

Amenities

Newer condo with fully upgrade and sleek design in North Irvine near by Portola Springs. (Sand canyon/Irvine blvd). The home offers 2 bedroom suite with wood tile flooring throughout. Corner upper unit and attached 2 car garages direct access. Included washer/dryer/refrigerator. Shopping center nearby and Northwood high school district. State of Art amenities and 15 min to UCI. Easy access to freeway 5, 405 and toll road. Very quiet location must see. Available to show on weekend or weekday evening. please contact Tina at 949-228-3468