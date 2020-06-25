All apartments in Irvine
90 Capricorn
90 Capricorn

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

90 Capricorn, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer condo with fully upgrade and sleek design in North Irvine near by Portola Springs. (Sand canyon/Irvine blvd). The home offers 2 bedroom suite with wood tile flooring throughout. Corner upper unit and attached 2 car garages direct access. Included washer/dryer/refrigerator. Shopping center nearby and Northwood high school district. State of Art amenities and 15 min to UCI. Easy access to freeway 5, 405 and toll road. Very quiet location must see. Available to show on weekend or weekday evening. please contact Tina at 949-228-3468

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Capricorn have any available units?
90 Capricorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 90 Capricorn have?
Some of 90 Capricorn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Capricorn currently offering any rent specials?
90 Capricorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Capricorn pet-friendly?
No, 90 Capricorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 90 Capricorn offer parking?
Yes, 90 Capricorn offers parking.
Does 90 Capricorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Capricorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Capricorn have a pool?
No, 90 Capricorn does not have a pool.
Does 90 Capricorn have accessible units?
No, 90 Capricorn does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Capricorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Capricorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Capricorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Capricorn does not have units with air conditioning.
