Amenities
Expanded & remodeled turnkey home in gated community of Canyon Creek, 4 bedroom, 3 bath expanded "super" family room & added master bonus room,Open floor plan ,redesigned curved staircase with iron balusters, bull-nose corners, oak hardwood floor, crown moldings, baseboards, double paned windows w/tilt-in cleaning feature, raised panel cabinetry, solid core interior doors w/bronze door hardware, 2 tone paint, custom window coverings, textured carpet*Living room & dining room w/attractive chandelier*Great room w/over-sized family room w/fireplace & built-in entertainment center, expanded dining area w/Restoration Hardware chandelier, remodeled kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite countertop, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances including Viking range top, Subzero frig. Private yard with spa, waterfall, bbq! Enjoy HOA pool/spa/tot lot/tennis