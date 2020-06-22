All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Trovita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Trovita
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

9 Trovita

9 Trovita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Trovita, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Expanded & remodeled turnkey home in gated community of Canyon Creek, 4 bedroom, 3 bath expanded "super" family room & added master bonus room,Open floor plan ,redesigned curved staircase with iron balusters, bull-nose corners, oak hardwood floor, crown moldings, baseboards, double paned windows w/tilt-in cleaning feature, raised panel cabinetry, solid core interior doors w/bronze door hardware, 2 tone paint, custom window coverings, textured carpet*Living room & dining room w/attractive chandelier*Great room w/over-sized family room w/fireplace & built-in entertainment center, expanded dining area w/Restoration Hardware chandelier, remodeled kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite countertop, travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances including Viking range top, Subzero frig. Private yard with spa, waterfall, bbq! Enjoy HOA pool/spa/tot lot/tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Trovita have any available units?
9 Trovita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Trovita have?
Some of 9 Trovita's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Trovita currently offering any rent specials?
9 Trovita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Trovita pet-friendly?
No, 9 Trovita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Trovita offer parking?
No, 9 Trovita does not offer parking.
Does 9 Trovita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Trovita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Trovita have a pool?
Yes, 9 Trovita has a pool.
Does 9 Trovita have accessible units?
No, 9 Trovita does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Trovita have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Trovita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Trovita have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Trovita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology