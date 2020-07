Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this dual master remodeled condo in the hills of Turtle Rock. The home features a front private patio which is adjacent to the large greenbelt. Upon entry you will be greeted by the family room featuring a fireplace. The large formal dining area is just off the remodeled kitchen which also features a large breakfast nook. Also downstairs is a powder room for your guests. The two oversized bedrooms upstairs each feature their own baths and large closets.