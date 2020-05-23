9 Blue Spruce

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4 BR/ 3 full BA plus an office at 2719 s.f. living space in gated community of Northwood pointe Irvine. Quiet and interior location on a cds st. 5 mins walking distance to top-ranked canyon view elementary and also close to the best 10/10 Northwood high school. The versatile plan offers an office that could be 5th bedroom and one remodeled bath w/ shower on the first floor. The house is very lightly lit and and features formal living room w/ a soaring ceiling & separate formal dining room w/ gorgeous chandelier & view of lush backyard. The remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ island that includes contemporary w/ cabinets, quartz counters, stylish mosaic linear glass backsplash, and stainless appliances. The spacious family room w/ lots of windows & an cozy fireplace. Upper level offers spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, a separate soaking tub & shower, & a vanity counter; three additional bedrooms and a remodeled secondary bath. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Attached 3 car garage. Additional upgrades include beautiful engineered wood flooring in living areas; plantation shutters & custom traps; recessed lighting; & ceiling fans. The large tranquil backyard with lush landscaping includes many fruit trees: pomegranate, fig, passion fruit, orange, peach, plum & loquat. Steps to Meadowood Community Park. Superior amenities including the Meadowood Swimming Facility and Citrus Glen Tennis Center. walking/biking trails and more.