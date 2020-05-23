All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Blue Spruce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Blue Spruce
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

9 Blue Spruce

9 Blue Spruce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Blue Spruce, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 4 BR/ 3 full BA plus an office at 2719 s.f. living space in gated community of Northwood pointe Irvine. Quiet and interior location on a cds st. 5 mins walking distance to top-ranked canyon view elementary and also close to the best 10/10 Northwood high school. The versatile plan offers an office that could be 5th bedroom and one remodeled bath w/ shower on the first floor. The house is very lightly lit and and features formal living room w/ a soaring ceiling & separate formal dining room w/ gorgeous chandelier & view of lush backyard. The remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ island that includes contemporary w/ cabinets, quartz counters, stylish mosaic linear glass backsplash, and stainless appliances. The spacious family room w/ lots of windows & an cozy fireplace. Upper level offers spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, a separate soaking tub & shower, & a vanity counter; three additional bedrooms and a remodeled secondary bath. Separate laundry room with utility sink. Attached 3 car garage. Additional upgrades include beautiful engineered wood flooring in living areas; plantation shutters & custom traps; recessed lighting; & ceiling fans. The large tranquil backyard with lush landscaping includes many fruit trees: pomegranate, fig, passion fruit, orange, peach, plum & loquat. Steps to Meadowood Community Park. Superior amenities including the Meadowood Swimming Facility and Citrus Glen Tennis Center. walking/biking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Blue Spruce have any available units?
9 Blue Spruce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Blue Spruce have?
Some of 9 Blue Spruce's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Blue Spruce currently offering any rent specials?
9 Blue Spruce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Blue Spruce pet-friendly?
No, 9 Blue Spruce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Blue Spruce offer parking?
Yes, 9 Blue Spruce offers parking.
Does 9 Blue Spruce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Blue Spruce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Blue Spruce have a pool?
No, 9 Blue Spruce does not have a pool.
Does 9 Blue Spruce have accessible units?
No, 9 Blue Spruce does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Blue Spruce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Blue Spruce has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Blue Spruce have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Blue Spruce does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology