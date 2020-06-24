All apartments in Irvine
87 Mission
87 Mission

87 Mission · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

87 Mission, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely Gorgeous, superior location on a cul-de-sac in front of the park with tot lot facilities and beautiful and serene views. This beauty offers 2 master bedrooms, one full suite master bedroom downstairs and one full suite Master bedroom upstairs and also 3rd ensuite bedroom with full bath upstairs. Amazing open and bright floor plan, grand great room with fireplace which opens up to chef kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Great room opens up through French doors to a relaxing fully landscaped side yard. This home also features in door laundry, 2 car side by side garages. Just walking distances to Woodbury Elementary school and Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Common, enjoy all Woodbury resort like amenities, pools, Tennis courts, sport courts,.. This home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Mission have any available units?
87 Mission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 87 Mission have?
Some of 87 Mission's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
87 Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Mission pet-friendly?
No, 87 Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 87 Mission offer parking?
Yes, 87 Mission offers parking.
Does 87 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Mission have a pool?
Yes, 87 Mission has a pool.
Does 87 Mission have accessible units?
No, 87 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Mission has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Mission have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Mission does not have units with air conditioning.

