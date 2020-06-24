87 Mission

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Absolutely Gorgeous, superior location on a cul-de-sac in front of the park with tot lot facilities and beautiful and serene views. This beauty offers 2 master bedrooms, one full suite master bedroom downstairs and one full suite Master bedroom upstairs and also 3rd ensuite bedroom with full bath upstairs. Amazing open and bright floor plan, grand great room with fireplace which opens up to chef kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Great room opens up through French doors to a relaxing fully landscaped side yard. This home also features in door laundry, 2 car side by side garages. Just walking distances to Woodbury Elementary school and Woodbury Town Center and Woodbury Common, enjoy all Woodbury resort like amenities, pools, Tennis courts, sport courts,.. This home is a must see.