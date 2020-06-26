All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

86 ROSE ARCH

86 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Location

86 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful premium lot home. Sun revolves around this home in a way that is almost always light and bright. This 12ft high ceiling open floor plan has lots of windows with absolute privacy. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private balcony off of the great room is an excellent way to get fresh air or BBQ outside. Attached 1 car garage + Covered Car Port. This home features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,441 Sq Ft of living space. The large gourmet kitchen which opens up to the family room includes beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the top-notch resort style community amenities such as sparkling lap pools, tot lots, shaded structures, numerous parks, and various BBQ/picnic areas. You are only a walking distance away from excellent Cypress Village Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 ROSE ARCH have any available units?
86 ROSE ARCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 86 ROSE ARCH have?
Some of 86 ROSE ARCH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 ROSE ARCH currently offering any rent specials?
86 ROSE ARCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 ROSE ARCH pet-friendly?
No, 86 ROSE ARCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH offer parking?
Yes, 86 ROSE ARCH offers parking.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 ROSE ARCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH have a pool?
Yes, 86 ROSE ARCH has a pool.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH have accessible units?
No, 86 ROSE ARCH does not have accessible units.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 ROSE ARCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 ROSE ARCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 ROSE ARCH does not have units with air conditioning.

