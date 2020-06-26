86 ROSE ARCH

Amenities

Beautiful premium lot home. Sun revolves around this home in a way that is almost always light and bright. This 12ft high ceiling open floor plan has lots of windows with absolute privacy. All bedrooms are upstairs. The private balcony off of the great room is an excellent way to get fresh air or BBQ outside. Attached 1 car garage + Covered Car Port. This home features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,441 Sq Ft of living space. The large gourmet kitchen which opens up to the family room includes beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the top-notch resort style community amenities such as sparkling lap pools, tot lots, shaded structures, numerous parks, and various BBQ/picnic areas. You are only a walking distance away from excellent Cypress Village Elementary