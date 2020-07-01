All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 84 Cartier Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
84 Cartier Aisle
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

84 Cartier Aisle

84 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

84 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the best locations in the community with greenbelt views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
84 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 84 Cartier Aisle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
84 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 84 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology