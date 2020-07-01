Rent Calculator
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
84 Cartier Aisle
84 Cartier Aisle
·
No Longer Available
Location
84 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the best locations in the community with greenbelt views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
84 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 84 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 84 Cartier Aisle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 84 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
84 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 84 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Cartier Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
