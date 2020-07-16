All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 836 Silk Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
836 Silk Tree
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

836 Silk Tree

836 Silk Tree · (949) 235-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

836 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
End Unit on a prime corner location in the heart of Irvine. Built in 2007 this 2 bed and 2.5 bath property features a highly functional floor plan that is open, bright, warm & inviting. Upgrades include hardwood floors on main level, GE stainless appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, 2-car direct access garage, and balcony. Spacious master bedroom with double sinks and custom walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom with a private bath. Embrace the Columbus Grove lifestyle and enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer, including 2 pools, spa, parks, basketball courts, greenbelts, BBQ areas for entertaining & clubhouse with chefs kitchen for private parties. Walking distance to Sweet Shade Park, direct access to Peter's Canyon bike trail. Minutes from the District shopping, restaurants, freeways & award winning Irvine schools. Resort style living in Irvine can't get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Silk Tree have any available units?
836 Silk Tree has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 836 Silk Tree have?
Some of 836 Silk Tree's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Silk Tree currently offering any rent specials?
836 Silk Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Silk Tree pet-friendly?
No, 836 Silk Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 836 Silk Tree offer parking?
Yes, 836 Silk Tree offers parking.
Does 836 Silk Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Silk Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Silk Tree have a pool?
Yes, 836 Silk Tree has a pool.
Does 836 Silk Tree have accessible units?
No, 836 Silk Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Silk Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Silk Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Silk Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Silk Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 836 Silk Tree?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity