836 Silk Tree

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

End Unit on a prime corner location in the heart of Irvine. Built in 2007 this 2 bed and 2.5 bath property features a highly functional floor plan that is open, bright, warm & inviting. Upgrades include hardwood floors on main level, GE stainless appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, 2-car direct access garage, and balcony. Spacious master bedroom with double sinks and custom walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom with a private bath. Embrace the Columbus Grove lifestyle and enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer, including 2 pools, spa, parks, basketball courts, greenbelts, BBQ areas for entertaining & clubhouse with chefs kitchen for private parties. Walking distance to Sweet Shade Park, direct access to Peter's Canyon bike trail. Minutes from the District shopping, restaurants, freeways & award winning Irvine schools. Resort style living in Irvine can't get any better than this!