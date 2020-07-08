Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Waldorf
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM
83 Waldorf
83 Waldorf
Location
83 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 83 Waldorf have any available units?
83 Waldorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 83 Waldorf have?
Some of 83 Waldorf's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 83 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
83 Waldorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 83 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 83 Waldorf offer parking?
No, 83 Waldorf does not offer parking.
Does 83 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Waldorf have a pool?
No, 83 Waldorf does not have a pool.
Does 83 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 83 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Waldorf does not have units with air conditioning.
