Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

83 REMINGTON

83 Remington · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 83 REMINGTON · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator (AS IS), Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Pergo Flooring Throughout The Downstairs, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Bathrooms With Granite Counter Tops and Tile Flooring, Hallway Skylight, Stackable Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), A/C, 1 Carport, Shared Double Car Garage With Opener, Patio, Community Pool,, Spa, Walking Distance To Orchard Park That has Green Belts, Playground, Basketballs Courts, Near Schools, Shops, And Freeways.

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2320095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 REMINGTON have any available units?
83 REMINGTON has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 REMINGTON have?
Some of 83 REMINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 REMINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
83 REMINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 REMINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 83 REMINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 REMINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 83 REMINGTON does offer parking.
Does 83 REMINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 REMINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 REMINGTON have a pool?
Yes, 83 REMINGTON has a pool.
Does 83 REMINGTON have accessible units?
No, 83 REMINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 83 REMINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 REMINGTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 REMINGTON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 REMINGTON has units with air conditioning.
