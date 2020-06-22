83 REMINGTON

Amenities

Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Northwood Horizon: 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator (AS IS), Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Pergo Flooring Throughout The Downstairs, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, Bathrooms With Granite Counter Tops and Tile Flooring, Hallway Skylight, Stackable Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), A/C, 1 Carport, Shared Double Car Garage With Opener, Patio, Community Pool,, Spa, Walking Distance To Orchard Park That has Green Belts, Playground, Basketballs Courts, Near Schools, Shops, And Freeways.



No Pets Allowed



