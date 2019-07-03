Amenities

Brand new never lived in home in the beautiful new Altair community in irvine!Walk into your expansive great room with upgraded hardwood flooring throughout just like the model home.100,000 in upgrades with wood flooring and shutters and upgraded carpet.walk into huge great room with wood floorsl and quartz counters.California room off of great room with outdoor fireplace.main floor bedroom with laundry ,walk up to the second floor with master suite and two bedrooms.third floor has bonus room.Come see what altair has to offer with award winning schools and dining!