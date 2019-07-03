All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 crater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 crater
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

83 crater

83 Crater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

83 Crater, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new never lived in home in the beautiful new Altair community in irvine!Walk into your expansive great room with upgraded hardwood flooring throughout just like the model home.100,000 in upgrades with wood flooring and shutters and upgraded carpet.walk into huge great room with wood floorsl and quartz counters.California room off of great room with outdoor fireplace.main floor bedroom with laundry ,walk up to the second floor with master suite and two bedrooms.third floor has bonus room.Come see what altair has to offer with award winning schools and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 crater have any available units?
83 crater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 83 crater currently offering any rent specials?
83 crater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 crater pet-friendly?
No, 83 crater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 crater offer parking?
No, 83 crater does not offer parking.
Does 83 crater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 crater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 crater have a pool?
No, 83 crater does not have a pool.
Does 83 crater have accessible units?
No, 83 crater does not have accessible units.
Does 83 crater have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 crater does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 crater have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 crater does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology