83 Chantilly

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Charming two story attached home in the heart of Woodbury with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. This floor plan has a main floor bedroom and bathroom. Builder upgrades include but are not limited to wood cabinetry in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, travertine stone tile flooring, boxed shutters and more. The Master bedroom is light and bright and the bath has a separate shower, Roman-style tub and separated dual vanities and sinks. Short distance to resort like pool, spa, playgrounds, sport courts and school. 2 car attached garage. Award winning schools. This is a perfect place to call home.