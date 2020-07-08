All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 Chantilly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Chantilly
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

83 Chantilly

83 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

83 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Charming two story attached home in the heart of Woodbury with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. This floor plan has a main floor bedroom and bathroom. Builder upgrades include but are not limited to wood cabinetry in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, travertine stone tile flooring, boxed shutters and more. The Master bedroom is light and bright and the bath has a separate shower, Roman-style tub and separated dual vanities and sinks. Short distance to resort like pool, spa, playgrounds, sport courts and school. 2 car attached garage. Award winning schools. This is a perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Chantilly have any available units?
83 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 83 Chantilly have?
Some of 83 Chantilly's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
83 Chantilly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 83 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Chantilly offer parking?
Yes, 83 Chantilly offers parking.
Does 83 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 83 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 83 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 83 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Chantilly has units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology