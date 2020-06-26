All apartments in Irvine
82 White Blossom
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

82 White Blossom

82 White Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

82 White Blossom, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 White Blossom have any available units?
82 White Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 82 White Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
82 White Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 White Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 82 White Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 White Blossom offer parking?
No, 82 White Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 82 White Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 White Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 White Blossom have a pool?
No, 82 White Blossom does not have a pool.
Does 82 White Blossom have accessible units?
No, 82 White Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 82 White Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 White Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 White Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 White Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
