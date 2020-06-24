All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

82 Copper Mine

82 Copper Mine · No Longer Available
Location

82 Copper Mine, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Copper Mine have any available units?
82 Copper Mine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Copper Mine have?
Some of 82 Copper Mine's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Copper Mine currently offering any rent specials?
82 Copper Mine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Copper Mine pet-friendly?
No, 82 Copper Mine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Copper Mine offer parking?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine offers parking.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Copper Mine have a pool?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have a pool.
Does 82 Copper Mine have accessible units?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Copper Mine has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Copper Mine have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Copper Mine does not have units with air conditioning.
