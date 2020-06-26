81 Evening Sun

Amenities

Gorgeous "like new" townhouse in popular Zinnia in the heart of Cypress Village. Designer touches will impress you in this well cared for, highly upgraded and never been rented before town home. Enter into the foyer with swanky accent wallpaper. Upstairs you will enjoy the open concept layout of the large kitchen, family and dining room. This stylish kitchen offers white quartz counter-tops, white shaker cabinets and gorgeous grey glass tile back-splash. Stainless steel appliances are like new. Windows are covered with plantation shutters and some with designer curtains throughout. Check out the real wood flooring with the popular grey "beachy"distressed look. Designer color paint throughout. Dual master suites upstairs, large closets, ample storage, and high ceilings. Enjoy the convenient laundry-room with stack-able washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This is a perfect 10! Top it off with location envy! Close walk to the Jeffrey open space trail for a jog or bike ride. Close to freeway access, shopping, top schools, parks, pools, tennis and much more. Call Niguel Point Properties 949-292-0476