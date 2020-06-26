All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 81 Evening Sun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
81 Evening Sun
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

81 Evening Sun

81 Evening Sun · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

81 Evening Sun, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous "like new" townhouse in popular Zinnia in the heart of Cypress Village. Designer touches will impress you in this well cared for, highly upgraded and never been rented before town home. Enter into the foyer with swanky accent wallpaper. Upstairs you will enjoy the open concept layout of the large kitchen, family and dining room. This stylish kitchen offers white quartz counter-tops, white shaker cabinets and gorgeous grey glass tile back-splash. Stainless steel appliances are like new. Windows are covered with plantation shutters and some with designer curtains throughout. Check out the real wood flooring with the popular grey "beachy"distressed look. Designer color paint throughout. Dual master suites upstairs, large closets, ample storage, and high ceilings. Enjoy the convenient laundry-room with stack-able washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. This is a perfect 10! Top it off with location envy! Close walk to the Jeffrey open space trail for a jog or bike ride. Close to freeway access, shopping, top schools, parks, pools, tennis and much more. Call Niguel Point Properties 949-292-0476

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Evening Sun have any available units?
81 Evening Sun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Evening Sun have?
Some of 81 Evening Sun's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Evening Sun currently offering any rent specials?
81 Evening Sun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Evening Sun pet-friendly?
No, 81 Evening Sun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Evening Sun offer parking?
Yes, 81 Evening Sun offers parking.
Does 81 Evening Sun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Evening Sun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Evening Sun have a pool?
Yes, 81 Evening Sun has a pool.
Does 81 Evening Sun have accessible units?
No, 81 Evening Sun does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Evening Sun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Evening Sun has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Evening Sun have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Evening Sun does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology