Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Have you ever wanted to live within ten seconds of the beautiful North Lake in Woodbridge? 8 Woodgrove is a two bedroom, two bathroom SINGLE STORY home. Throughout the house you will find beautiful brand new laminate wood floors and tall ceilings. There is no carpet in your new home! The kitchen is fully remodeled with brand new white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances and more. There is a glass sliding door in the kitchen leading to the sideyard. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a large closet, a sliding glass door to the backyard and an ensuite remodeled master bathroom. The master bathroom has brand new countertops, a walk in marble shower, new toilet and more. The second bedroom has plantation shutters and recessed lights. In the adjacent hallway, there is a remodeled bathroom with a walk in shower as well as a coat closet nearby. The huge backyard is low maintenance, has plenty of privacy with no neighbors looking in and is the perfect spot to relax all year long. Throughout the house are recessed lights and the house has a central AC unit too. The superb location of this home cannot be beat because from your front door, you can be at the lake in seconds to enjoy the walking trail, tennis courts, beach club and more. The property also features a two car direct access garage, washer and dryer (included) and additional parking on the driveway.