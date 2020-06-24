All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Woodgrove

8 Woodgrove · No Longer Available
Location

8 Woodgrove, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Have you ever wanted to live within ten seconds of the beautiful North Lake in Woodbridge? 8 Woodgrove is a two bedroom, two bathroom SINGLE STORY home. Throughout the house you will find beautiful brand new laminate wood floors and tall ceilings. There is no carpet in your new home! The kitchen is fully remodeled with brand new white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances and more. There is a glass sliding door in the kitchen leading to the sideyard. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a large closet, a sliding glass door to the backyard and an ensuite remodeled master bathroom. The master bathroom has brand new countertops, a walk in marble shower, new toilet and more. The second bedroom has plantation shutters and recessed lights. In the adjacent hallway, there is a remodeled bathroom with a walk in shower as well as a coat closet nearby. The huge backyard is low maintenance, has plenty of privacy with no neighbors looking in and is the perfect spot to relax all year long. Throughout the house are recessed lights and the house has a central AC unit too. The superb location of this home cannot be beat because from your front door, you can be at the lake in seconds to enjoy the walking trail, tennis courts, beach club and more. The property also features a two car direct access garage, washer and dryer (included) and additional parking on the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Woodgrove have any available units?
8 Woodgrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Woodgrove have?
Some of 8 Woodgrove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Woodgrove currently offering any rent specials?
8 Woodgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Woodgrove pet-friendly?
No, 8 Woodgrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Woodgrove offer parking?
Yes, 8 Woodgrove offers parking.
Does 8 Woodgrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Woodgrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Woodgrove have a pool?
No, 8 Woodgrove does not have a pool.
Does 8 Woodgrove have accessible units?
No, 8 Woodgrove does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Woodgrove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Woodgrove has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Woodgrove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Woodgrove has units with air conditioning.
