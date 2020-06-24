8 Hawthorn

Amenities
PREMIUM LOCATION, End-Unit backing a LUSH greenbelt, Single Story in University Park's Terrace featuring Three Bedrooms, 2 baths and a two-car direct access garage with built-in storage cabinets! Interior upgrades include: elegant hardwood floors, cozy marble fireplace, sky light, recessed lights, custom built-ins, ceiling fan, upgraded baseboards and MORE! Spacious and remodeled kitchen with cherrywood cabinetry, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances and sink! Master suite includes custom closet system, dual vanities and upgraded fixtures! Spacious backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Short walk to pool, spa and playground! Enjoy award winning Irvine schools!