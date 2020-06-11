All apartments in Irvine
8 Galileo
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

8 Galileo

8 Galileo · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8 Galileo, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Galileo have any available units?
8 Galileo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 8 Galileo currently offering any rent specials?
8 Galileo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Galileo pet-friendly?
No, 8 Galileo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Galileo offer parking?
No, 8 Galileo does not offer parking.
Does 8 Galileo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Galileo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Galileo have a pool?
No, 8 Galileo does not have a pool.
Does 8 Galileo have accessible units?
No, 8 Galileo does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Galileo have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Galileo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Galileo have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Galileo does not have units with air conditioning.
