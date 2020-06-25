78 Windchime

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath corner Condo located in the Beautiful QUAIL HILL community. QUAIL HILL offers resort-style amenities, swimming pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, park with playground, private gym, and tennis court. Located near Spectrum, 405/5/133 freeways, and QUAIL HILL shopping center. Award-winning University High school, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, and Alderwood Basics Elementary school. KitchenAid dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and Jenn-Air microwave. Large oversized garage with washer dryer, storage cabinets, and epoxy floor. Carpeted upstairs with hardwood floors downstairs.