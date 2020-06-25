All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

78 Windchime

78 Windchime · No Longer Available
Location

78 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath corner Condo located in the Beautiful QUAIL HILL community. QUAIL HILL offers resort-style amenities, swimming pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, park with playground, private gym, and tennis court. Located near Spectrum, 405/5/133 freeways, and QUAIL HILL shopping center. Award-winning University High school, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, and Alderwood Basics Elementary school. KitchenAid dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and Jenn-Air microwave. Large oversized garage with washer dryer, storage cabinets, and epoxy floor. Carpeted upstairs with hardwood floors downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Windchime have any available units?
78 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Windchime have?
Some of 78 Windchime's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
78 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 78 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 78 Windchime offers parking.
Does 78 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 Windchime offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 78 Windchime has a pool.
Does 78 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 78 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 Windchime has units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Windchime does not have units with air conditioning.
