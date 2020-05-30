77 Coleridge

Amenities
***Elegant detached home of Stonegate San Marcos 3X plan with main floor suite. Plus another powder room.***
Upgraded flooring & window covering. Kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances with refrigerator. Indoor-outdoor living is featured with the highly desired California room. Upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer. Convenient located near award winning Stonegate Elementary school, the Mocking Bird Park's Jr. Olympic size pool, basketball court, tot lot, picnic area, Woodbury town center and more!