Irvine, CA
77 Coleridge
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

77 Coleridge

77 Coleridge · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

77 Coleridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Elegant detached home of Stonegate San Marcos 3X plan with main floor suite. Plus another powder room.***

Upgraded flooring & window covering. Kitchen has granite counter top, stainless steel appliances with refrigerator. Indoor-outdoor living is featured with the highly desired California room. Upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer. Convenient located near award winning Stonegate Elementary school, the Mocking Bird Park's Jr. Olympic size pool, basketball court, tot lot, picnic area, Woodbury town center and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Coleridge have any available units?
77 Coleridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 77 Coleridge have?
Some of 77 Coleridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Coleridge currently offering any rent specials?
77 Coleridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Coleridge pet-friendly?
No, 77 Coleridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Coleridge offer parking?
Yes, 77 Coleridge offers parking.
Does 77 Coleridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Coleridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Coleridge have a pool?
Yes, 77 Coleridge has a pool.
Does 77 Coleridge have accessible units?
No, 77 Coleridge does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Coleridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Coleridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Coleridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Coleridge does not have units with air conditioning.
