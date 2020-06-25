76 Cherry Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

FOR RENT Detached Irvine Pacific home in Cypress Village with formal entry, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, chef's gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island with breakfast counter top, kitchen cabinets with lots of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Great room with open floor plan for living and dining area. Separate laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Additional loft area upstairs which can be used as home office. Master bedroom suite with Juliet's balcony and morning sun, master bath with 2 separate vanities, a bathtub, a walk-in shower with glass enclosure and a walk-in-closet. Ceiling fan with light in every bedroom, crown molding, recessed lights and French windows. A California room with landscaped backyard. 2 car direct access garage. Home is wired for data. Nice and bright home. Community pool, spa, picnic area, kids playground, basketball court, neighborhood park and Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Easy access to Irvine Spectrum, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, award winning Irvine schools, I5 Freeway, 133 Toll Road and other amenities. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Home is ready to move-in!