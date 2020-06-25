All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

76 Cherry Tree

76 Cherry Tree · No Longer Available
Location

76 Cherry Tree, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
FOR RENT Detached Irvine Pacific home in Cypress Village with formal entry, 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, chef's gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island with breakfast counter top, kitchen cabinets with lots of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Great room with open floor plan for living and dining area. Separate laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Additional loft area upstairs which can be used as home office. Master bedroom suite with Juliet's balcony and morning sun, master bath with 2 separate vanities, a bathtub, a walk-in shower with glass enclosure and a walk-in-closet. Ceiling fan with light in every bedroom, crown molding, recessed lights and French windows. A California room with landscaped backyard. 2 car direct access garage. Home is wired for data. Nice and bright home. Community pool, spa, picnic area, kids playground, basketball court, neighborhood park and Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Easy access to Irvine Spectrum, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, award winning Irvine schools, I5 Freeway, 133 Toll Road and other amenities. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Home is ready to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Cherry Tree have any available units?
76 Cherry Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 76 Cherry Tree have?
Some of 76 Cherry Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Cherry Tree currently offering any rent specials?
76 Cherry Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Cherry Tree pet-friendly?
No, 76 Cherry Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 76 Cherry Tree offer parking?
Yes, 76 Cherry Tree offers parking.
Does 76 Cherry Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Cherry Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Cherry Tree have a pool?
Yes, 76 Cherry Tree has a pool.
Does 76 Cherry Tree have accessible units?
No, 76 Cherry Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Cherry Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Cherry Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Cherry Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Cherry Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
