75 Meadow Valley

Amenities

Immaculate 3 Bedroom Detached Condo in a Prime Location! *Friendly San Simeon Neighborhood in Northpark *Private Guard-Gated Neighborhood *3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths *Attached 2-Car Garage *Wood Laminate Flooring + Carpet *Large Great Room + Formal Dining Room *Upgraded Kitchen Features Ample White Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, White Appliances, & Wood Laminate Flooring *Main Floor Powder Room *Private Backyard Patio with Brick Accents *Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet *Master Bathroom Offers Dual Sinks & Tile Flooring *2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms *New Water Heater *New, Trendy Area Offering a Variety of Convenient Shops and Restaurants *Great Northpark Community Amenities include 5 Pools, Basketball Courts, Clubhouse, and a Variety of Parks *Convenient Toll Road Access *Close to Irvine Great Park. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.