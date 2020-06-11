All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
75 Meadow Valley
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

75 Meadow Valley

75 Meadow Valley · No Longer Available
Location

75 Meadow Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 Bedroom Detached Condo in a Prime Location! *Friendly San Simeon Neighborhood in Northpark *Private Guard-Gated Neighborhood *3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths *Attached 2-Car Garage *Wood Laminate Flooring + Carpet *Large Great Room + Formal Dining Room *Upgraded Kitchen Features Ample White Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, White Appliances, & Wood Laminate Flooring *Main Floor Powder Room *Private Backyard Patio with Brick Accents *Spacious Master Suite with Walk-in Closet *Master Bathroom Offers Dual Sinks & Tile Flooring *2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms *New Water Heater *New, Trendy Area Offering a Variety of Convenient Shops and Restaurants *Great Northpark Community Amenities include 5 Pools, Basketball Courts, Clubhouse, and a Variety of Parks *Convenient Toll Road Access *Close to Irvine Great Park. For a private tour, call Cesi Pagano & Associates at 949-370-0819.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Meadow Valley have any available units?
75 Meadow Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Meadow Valley have?
Some of 75 Meadow Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Meadow Valley currently offering any rent specials?
75 Meadow Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Meadow Valley pet-friendly?
No, 75 Meadow Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Meadow Valley offer parking?
Yes, 75 Meadow Valley offers parking.
Does 75 Meadow Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Meadow Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Meadow Valley have a pool?
Yes, 75 Meadow Valley has a pool.
Does 75 Meadow Valley have accessible units?
No, 75 Meadow Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Meadow Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Meadow Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Meadow Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Meadow Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
