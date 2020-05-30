Cute two bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Close to schools, shopping and community pools. One main floor bedroom and full bath downstairs with a second bedroom and full bath on the upper level of the condo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Fallingstar have any available units?
73 Fallingstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 73 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
73 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.