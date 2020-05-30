All apartments in Irvine
73 Fallingstar

73 Fallingstar · No Longer Available
Location

73 Fallingstar, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Cute two bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Close to schools, shopping and community pools. One main floor bedroom and full bath downstairs with a second bedroom and full bath on the upper level of the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Fallingstar have any available units?
73 Fallingstar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 73 Fallingstar currently offering any rent specials?
73 Fallingstar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Fallingstar pet-friendly?
No, 73 Fallingstar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Fallingstar offer parking?
Yes, 73 Fallingstar offers parking.
Does 73 Fallingstar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Fallingstar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Fallingstar have a pool?
Yes, 73 Fallingstar has a pool.
Does 73 Fallingstar have accessible units?
No, 73 Fallingstar does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Fallingstar have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Fallingstar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Fallingstar have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Fallingstar does not have units with air conditioning.

