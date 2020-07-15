All apartments in Irvine
73 Borghese

Location

73 Borghese, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
PREMIUM LOT with FULL SIZE DRIVEWAY & NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. The ultimate living in 24 hour-guard gated Laguna Altura community. This elegant and stylish 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home boast an open and bright floor plan with plenty of natural light. Upgrades include beautiful Wood Flooring on the main floor, Gourmet Kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, Pristine white cabinetry, Granite counters and backsplash, sit-up island and computer niche. Impressive Master Bedroom with equally Impressive Master Bath with Dual Sink and Upgraded Counter, Flooring, Shower and Separate Bathtub. A private backyard is ideal for story-telling, family gathering and making wonderful memories. Residents enjoy world class amenities: basketball court, Junior Olympic Pool, Clubhouse, Parks, and everyone's favorite BBQ Picnic areas. Award winning Irvine Unified School District and conveniently close to shopping, entertainment, fine dining and all Irvine's Coastal Community Living has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Borghese have any available units?
73 Borghese has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Borghese have?
Some of 73 Borghese's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Borghese currently offering any rent specials?
73 Borghese is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Borghese pet-friendly?
No, 73 Borghese is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 73 Borghese offer parking?
Yes, 73 Borghese offers parking.
Does 73 Borghese have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Borghese does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Borghese have a pool?
Yes, 73 Borghese has a pool.
Does 73 Borghese have accessible units?
No, 73 Borghese does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Borghese have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Borghese has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Borghese have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Borghese does not have units with air conditioning.
