73 Borghese

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

PREMIUM LOT with FULL SIZE DRIVEWAY & NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. The ultimate living in 24 hour-guard gated Laguna Altura community. This elegant and stylish 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home boast an open and bright floor plan with plenty of natural light. Upgrades include beautiful Wood Flooring on the main floor, Gourmet Kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, Pristine white cabinetry, Granite counters and backsplash, sit-up island and computer niche. Impressive Master Bedroom with equally Impressive Master Bath with Dual Sink and Upgraded Counter, Flooring, Shower and Separate Bathtub. A private backyard is ideal for story-telling, family gathering and making wonderful memories. Residents enjoy world class amenities: basketball court, Junior Olympic Pool, Clubhouse, Parks, and everyone's favorite BBQ Picnic areas. Award winning Irvine Unified School District and conveniently close to shopping, entertainment, fine dining and all Irvine's Coastal Community Living has to offer.