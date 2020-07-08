All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

72 Ashford

72 Ashford · No Longer Available
Location

72 Ashford, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 2715 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 72 Ashford Irvine, California. Wood flooring throughout the upper levels. Very large bedrooms and a bonus room on the third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Ashford have any available units?
72 Ashford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Ashford have?
Some of 72 Ashford's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Ashford currently offering any rent specials?
72 Ashford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Ashford pet-friendly?
No, 72 Ashford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Ashford offer parking?
Yes, 72 Ashford offers parking.
Does 72 Ashford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Ashford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Ashford have a pool?
Yes, 72 Ashford has a pool.
Does 72 Ashford have accessible units?
No, 72 Ashford does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Ashford have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Ashford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Ashford have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Ashford does not have units with air conditioning.

