This spacious 2715 square foot single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 72 Ashford Irvine, California. Wood flooring throughout the upper levels. Very large bedrooms and a bonus room on the third floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 Ashford have any available units?
72 Ashford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Ashford have?
Some of 72 Ashford's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Ashford currently offering any rent specials?
72 Ashford is not currently offering any rent specials.