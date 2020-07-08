All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 Beacon

715 Beacon · No Longer Available
Location

715 Beacon, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new house, never been lived in, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One bedroom downstairs, open kitchen/family with center island, grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, upgrade master bathroom, large master closet, wood floor downstairs, two car garage. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Beacon have any available units?
715 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 715 Beacon have?
Some of 715 Beacon's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
715 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 715 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 715 Beacon offer parking?
Yes, 715 Beacon offers parking.
Does 715 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Beacon have a pool?
Yes, 715 Beacon has a pool.
Does 715 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 715 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.

