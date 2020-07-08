715 Beacon

Amenities

Brand new house, never been lived in, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. One bedroom downstairs, open kitchen/family with center island, grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, upgrade master bathroom, large master closet, wood floor downstairs, two car garage. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.