All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 70 Trailing Vine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
70 Trailing Vine
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

70 Trailing Vine

70 Trailing Vine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

70 Trailing Vine, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call/text Kristina at (949)-514-5245

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Trailing Vine have any available units?
70 Trailing Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 70 Trailing Vine currently offering any rent specials?
70 Trailing Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Trailing Vine pet-friendly?
No, 70 Trailing Vine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Trailing Vine offer parking?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not offer parking.
Does 70 Trailing Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Trailing Vine have a pool?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not have a pool.
Does 70 Trailing Vine have accessible units?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Trailing Vine have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Trailing Vine have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Trailing Vine does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology