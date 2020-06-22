All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

70 Chula

70 Chula Vista · No Longer Available
Location

70 Chula Vista, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to North Park, one of Irvine's most prestigious communities. This perfectly situated corner residence offers three bedrooms, two and one half baths and an attached two car garage, an open floor plan highlighting beautiful wood floors, an entertainers kitchen and breakfast bar and custom window treatments. The renowned neighborhood of North Park offers its residents resort styled amenities inclusive of elaborate outdoor pools and spa, sports courts, serene park areas for evening walks and walking trails all within the areas fabulous shops and restaurants, including the Irvine Spectrum, the areas renowned beach cities near Newport Beach, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa John Wayne airport in the heart of the Irvine Business District. This truly is a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Chula have any available units?
70 Chula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Chula have?
Some of 70 Chula's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Chula currently offering any rent specials?
70 Chula isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Chula pet-friendly?
No, 70 Chula is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Chula offer parking?
Yes, 70 Chula does offer parking.
Does 70 Chula have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Chula does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Chula have a pool?
Yes, 70 Chula has a pool.
Does 70 Chula have accessible units?
No, 70 Chula does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Chula have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Chula does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Chula have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Chula does not have units with air conditioning.
