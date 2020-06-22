Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Welcome to North Park, one of Irvine's most prestigious communities. This perfectly situated corner residence offers three bedrooms, two and one half baths and an attached two car garage, an open floor plan highlighting beautiful wood floors, an entertainers kitchen and breakfast bar and custom window treatments. The renowned neighborhood of North Park offers its residents resort styled amenities inclusive of elaborate outdoor pools and spa, sports courts, serene park areas for evening walks and walking trails all within the areas fabulous shops and restaurants, including the Irvine Spectrum, the areas renowned beach cities near Newport Beach, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa John Wayne airport in the heart of the Irvine Business District. This truly is a great location.