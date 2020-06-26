All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7 Salviati Aisle

7 Salviati Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

7 Salviati Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/25/20 4B3B Great Irvine Westpark Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 69726

Quiet interior unit in a very convenient and safe Irvine gated community. High ceilings and gets a lot of sunlight during the day. Close to freeways, many shopping plazas, grocery stores, and restaurants. It is only 8 minutes drive away from University of California Irvine and 10 minutes drive away from Irvine Valley College. It is only 1-2 minutes walk away from the famous Bill Barber park. Walking distance to shopping centers. The unit has been newly upgraded. It has an APEC water filtration and Nest Thermostat.

3Beds + 2.5Bath + Den (with its own bath, now used as the 4th bedroom), with 2000 sqft living area and attached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring throughout. Premium quartz counter-top in both kitchen and bathrooms. Newer models of Samsung appliances.

$3,850 for 12 mo and $3750 for 24 mo lease term with select furniture included (sofa set, coffee table, side table, dining set, 60-inches TV). Water, Trash, Sewer are all included in the price.

Excellent Irvine Schools
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69726
Property Id 69726

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5860876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Salviati Aisle have any available units?
7 Salviati Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Salviati Aisle have?
Some of 7 Salviati Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Salviati Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Salviati Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Salviati Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Salviati Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 7 Salviati Aisle offers parking.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Salviati Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle have a pool?
No, 7 Salviati Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle have accessible units?
No, 7 Salviati Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Salviati Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Salviati Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Salviati Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
