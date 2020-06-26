7 Salviati Aisle

Amenities

Available 08/25/20 4B3B Great Irvine Westpark Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 69726



Quiet interior unit in a very convenient and safe Irvine gated community. High ceilings and gets a lot of sunlight during the day. Close to freeways, many shopping plazas, grocery stores, and restaurants. It is only 8 minutes drive away from University of California Irvine and 10 minutes drive away from Irvine Valley College. It is only 1-2 minutes walk away from the famous Bill Barber park. Walking distance to shopping centers. The unit has been newly upgraded. It has an APEC water filtration and Nest Thermostat.



3Beds + 2.5Bath + Den (with its own bath, now used as the 4th bedroom), with 2000 sqft living area and attached two-car garage. Hardwood flooring throughout. Premium quartz counter-top in both kitchen and bathrooms. Newer models of Samsung appliances.



$3,850 for 12 mo and $3750 for 24 mo lease term with select furniture included (sofa set, coffee table, side table, dining set, 60-inches TV). Water, Trash, Sewer are all included in the price.



Excellent Irvine Schools

No Dogs Allowed



