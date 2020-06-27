Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

7 Pintail Available 01/01/20 Coming Available Soon!! 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Irvine!! - We offer you a lovely home located at the Woodbridge community in the city of Irvine! Walk into the large living room space which features high vaulted ceilings which flows straight into the spacious backyard. Take advantage of this spacious house that includes a 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups for your convenience.



Enjoy taking a stroll along North Lake or walk over to Deerfield community park. This home is only a few minutes away from dining and entertainment such as the Tustin District and South Coast Plaza. Easy access to the 5, 55, and the 405 Freeway.



For more details please call our friendly leasing agent Mariana (714) 856-3636



(RLNE5080636)