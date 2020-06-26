All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

7 Galanto

7 Galanto · No Longer Available
Location

7 Galanto, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright home, close to Westpark Elementary School, close to UCI and shopping plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Galanto have any available units?
7 Galanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Galanto currently offering any rent specials?
7 Galanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Galanto pet-friendly?
No, 7 Galanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Galanto offer parking?
No, 7 Galanto does not offer parking.
Does 7 Galanto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Galanto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Galanto have a pool?
No, 7 Galanto does not have a pool.
Does 7 Galanto have accessible units?
No, 7 Galanto does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Galanto have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Galanto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Galanto have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Galanto does not have units with air conditioning.
