All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Butterfly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Butterfly
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

7 Butterfly

7 Butterfly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Butterfly, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Butterfly have any available units?
7 Butterfly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Butterfly currently offering any rent specials?
7 Butterfly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Butterfly pet-friendly?
No, 7 Butterfly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Butterfly offer parking?
No, 7 Butterfly does not offer parking.
Does 7 Butterfly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Butterfly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Butterfly have a pool?
No, 7 Butterfly does not have a pool.
Does 7 Butterfly have accessible units?
No, 7 Butterfly does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Butterfly have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Butterfly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Butterfly have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Butterfly does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology