Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

65 SETON Road

65 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Location

65 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Frankly, this is an exceptional place to Quarantine! Let's run through it... 2 Car garage and lots of parking outside, private FRONT PATIO, private BACK YARD rich with foliage - citrus, grass, even a patio cover - facing south for MAX Sunlight! And you're not even inside yet, and we're not ready to go inside until your know how Incredibly WALKABLE, aka pedestrian friendly it is here - walk the green belts, walk the trails, walk to the market! Now we can look inside... The home has been entirely redone! Laminate wood flooring (NO CARPET... Right?) upgraded baseboards, & lighting. The remodeled kitchen is open & spacious to the living room with new cabinetry and great view of the front patio through the wide vinyl windows! The updated baths have tile floors & showers shower enclosures. Vinyl windows, excellent A/C, and skylights. We have protocols showing protocols to adhere to, but there is so much information that you can get before a visit - floor pla n, video walk through, suggested lease application checklist, etc. Check it out asap!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 SETON Road have any available units?
65 SETON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 SETON Road have?
Some of 65 SETON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 SETON Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 SETON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 SETON Road pet-friendly?
No, 65 SETON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 SETON Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 SETON Road offers parking.
Does 65 SETON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 SETON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 SETON Road have a pool?
No, 65 SETON Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 SETON Road have accessible units?
No, 65 SETON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 SETON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 SETON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 SETON Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 SETON Road has units with air conditioning.
