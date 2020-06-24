65 SETON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Frankly, this is an exceptional place to Quarantine! Let's run through it... 2 Car garage and lots of parking outside, private FRONT PATIO, private BACK YARD rich with foliage - citrus, grass, even a patio cover - facing south for MAX Sunlight! And you're not even inside yet, and we're not ready to go inside until your know how Incredibly WALKABLE, aka pedestrian friendly it is here - walk the green belts, walk the trails, walk to the market! Now we can look inside... The home has been entirely redone! Laminate wood flooring (NO CARPET... Right?) upgraded baseboards, & lighting. The remodeled kitchen is open & spacious to the living room with new cabinetry and great view of the front patio through the wide vinyl windows! The updated baths have tile floors & showers shower enclosures. Vinyl windows, excellent A/C, and skylights. We have protocols showing protocols to adhere to, but there is so much information that you can get before a visit - floor pla n, video walk through, suggested lease application checklist, etc. Check it out asap!