Detached home (2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom) with premium lot location in Quail Hill community. Private enclosed patio with direct access to garage (one space currently upgraded to bonus flexspace for additional storage) . Two master suites upstairs. Custom fitted plantation shutters. Both Alderwood Elementary school and Quail Hill Shopping Center in just walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Windchime have any available units?
64 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Windchime have?
Some of 64 Windchime's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
64 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.