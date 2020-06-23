64 Windchime

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Detached home (2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom) with premium lot location in Quail Hill community. Private enclosed patio with direct access to garage (one space currently upgraded to bonus flexspace for additional storage) . Two master suites upstairs. Custom fitted plantation shutters. Both Alderwood Elementary school and Quail Hill Shopping Center in just walking distance.