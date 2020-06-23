All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 64 Windchime.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
64 Windchime
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Windchime

64 Windchime · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

64 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Detached home (2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom) with premium lot location in Quail Hill community. Private enclosed patio with direct access to garage (one space currently upgraded to bonus flexspace for additional storage) . Two master suites upstairs. Custom fitted plantation shutters. Both Alderwood Elementary school and Quail Hill Shopping Center in just walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Windchime have any available units?
64 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Windchime have?
Some of 64 Windchime's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
64 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 64 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 64 Windchime offers parking.
Does 64 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Windchime does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Windchime have a pool?
No, 64 Windchime does not have a pool.
Does 64 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 64 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Windchime does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Windchime does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology