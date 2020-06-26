Rent Calculator
64 Vassar Aisle
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
64 Vassar Aisle
64 Vassar Aisle
·
No Longer Available
Location
64 Vassar Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL UPPER, END UNIT CONDO NEAR UCI IN GATED OXFORD COURT. 2 CAR ATTD GARAGE, WOOD FLOOR, WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have any available units?
64 Vassar Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 64 Vassar Aisle have?
Some of 64 Vassar Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 64 Vassar Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
64 Vassar Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Vassar Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 64 Vassar Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 64 Vassar Aisle offers parking.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Vassar Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have a pool?
No, 64 Vassar Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have accessible units?
No, 64 Vassar Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Vassar Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Vassar Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Vassar Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
