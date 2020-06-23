Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction tennis court volleyball court

This beautiful Brand new single family home conveniently located closed to Freeway, complemented by its prestigious gated surroundings in the neighborhood of Groves at Orchard Hills. within the groves, residents enjoy exclusive amenities and parks. Foremost among these is the resort at the Groves with an inviting club room and an outdoor fireplace for socializing with friends, a junior Olympic size pool, spa, wading pool, picnic areas, basketball and tennis courts and a community lawn with shade structures. These are just some of the amenities at the resort that residents can enjoy. Settlers Park, a 6-acre amenity is another exciting destination that includes a soccer field, lighted basketball courts, a volleyball court, tot lot, plus an open play area, barbecues and picnic tables.

The beautify home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Downstairs bedroom suite, downstairs also has a guest half bath. Soaring ceilings and wall of windows bring ample natural light downstairs. Luxurious master suite and large walk-in closet. Good size upstairs den can be used as a second family room. Landscaping is now under HOA review, will be completed soon. Come to see, make yourself first resident for this brand new home!