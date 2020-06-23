All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

64 Derby

64 Derby · No Longer Available
Location

64 Derby, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful Brand new single family home conveniently located closed to Freeway, complemented by its prestigious gated surroundings in the neighborhood of Groves at Orchard Hills. within the groves, residents enjoy exclusive amenities and parks. Foremost among these is the resort at the Groves with an inviting club room and an outdoor fireplace for socializing with friends, a junior Olympic size pool, spa, wading pool, picnic areas, basketball and tennis courts and a community lawn with shade structures. These are just some of the amenities at the resort that residents can enjoy. Settlers Park, a 6-acre amenity is another exciting destination that includes a soccer field, lighted basketball courts, a volleyball court, tot lot, plus an open play area, barbecues and picnic tables.
The beautify home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Downstairs bedroom suite, downstairs also has a guest half bath. Soaring ceilings and wall of windows bring ample natural light downstairs. Luxurious master suite and large walk-in closet. Good size upstairs den can be used as a second family room. Landscaping is now under HOA review, will be completed soon. Come to see, make yourself first resident for this brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Derby have any available units?
64 Derby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Derby have?
Some of 64 Derby's amenities include new construction, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Derby currently offering any rent specials?
64 Derby isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Derby pet-friendly?
No, 64 Derby is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Derby offer parking?
No, 64 Derby does not offer parking.
Does 64 Derby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Derby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Derby have a pool?
Yes, 64 Derby has a pool.
Does 64 Derby have accessible units?
No, 64 Derby does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Derby have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Derby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Derby have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Derby does not have units with air conditioning.
