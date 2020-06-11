63 Serenity

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wow, absolutely gorgeous, Plan 3 Coronado, detached home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with a nice sized yard. This beauty features grand great room that connects to chef inspired kitchen dressed up with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry , stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous upgraded carpeting. Relaxing master suite with upgraded master bath with extensive use of stone. Convenient indoor laundry room. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town center and to Palm club that features pool and spa, fitness room, tennis and basketball courts. Shows like a model and it is a must see.