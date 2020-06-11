All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Serenity.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Serenity
Last updated March 13 2019 at 8:45 PM

63 Serenity

63 Serenity · (949) 878-1697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wow, absolutely gorgeous, Plan 3 Coronado, detached home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with a nice sized yard. This beauty features grand great room that connects to chef inspired kitchen dressed up with granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry , stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous upgraded carpeting. Relaxing master suite with upgraded master bath with extensive use of stone. Convenient indoor laundry room. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town center and to Palm club that features pool and spa, fitness room, tennis and basketball courts. Shows like a model and it is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Serenity have any available units?
63 Serenity has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Serenity have?
Some of 63 Serenity's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
63 Serenity isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 63 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Serenity offer parking?
Yes, 63 Serenity does offer parking.
Does 63 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Serenity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Serenity have a pool?
Yes, 63 Serenity has a pool.
Does 63 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 63 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Serenity has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Serenity does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 63 Serenity?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity