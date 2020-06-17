622 Cultivate

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

Brand new K. H. Homes' spacious design of luxury single-family detached condominiums in Irvine great park. Nice 4 bdrm (1 downstairs), 3.5 bath, large balcony, 2 garage and one parking lot. Modern-looking bright energy-efficient design, spacious kitchen/living room area with GE appliances. Has a covered balcony which is a good place to hangout or entertain friends. Luxury window covering installed for a better living experience. Wonderful amenities, walking distance to new elementary and middle schools, good viewing into Irvine Great Park area. Available now, come and be the first tenant to enjoy it all! Can also configure it as furnished home for $4950/month.