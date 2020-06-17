All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

622 Cultivate

622 Cultivate · (949) 683-7988
Location

622 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new K. H. Homes' spacious design of luxury single-family detached condominiums in Irvine great park. Nice 4 bdrm (1 downstairs), 3.5 bath, large balcony, 2 garage and one parking lot. Modern-looking bright energy-efficient design, spacious kitchen/living room area with GE appliances. Has a covered balcony which is a good place to hangout or entertain friends. Luxury window covering installed for a better living experience. Wonderful amenities, walking distance to new elementary and middle schools, good viewing into Irvine Great Park area. Available now, come and be the first tenant to enjoy it all! Can also configure it as furnished home for $4950/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Cultivate have any available units?
622 Cultivate has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Cultivate have?
Some of 622 Cultivate's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
622 Cultivate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 622 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 622 Cultivate offer parking?
Yes, 622 Cultivate does offer parking.
Does 622 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Cultivate have a pool?
No, 622 Cultivate does not have a pool.
Does 622 Cultivate have accessible units?
Yes, 622 Cultivate has accessible units.
Does 622 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Cultivate has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.
