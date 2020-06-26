All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

620 Springbrook N

620 Springbrook North · No Longer Available
Location

620 Springbrook North, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please Call Owner for Showings. Judy at 949 683 2499

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Springbrook N have any available units?
620 Springbrook N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 620 Springbrook N currently offering any rent specials?
620 Springbrook N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Springbrook N pet-friendly?
No, 620 Springbrook N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 620 Springbrook N offer parking?
Yes, 620 Springbrook N offers parking.
Does 620 Springbrook N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Springbrook N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Springbrook N have a pool?
No, 620 Springbrook N does not have a pool.
Does 620 Springbrook N have accessible units?
No, 620 Springbrook N does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Springbrook N have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Springbrook N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Springbrook N have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Springbrook N does not have units with air conditioning.
