Adorable two bedroom, one bath, single story with wood laminated flooring, spacious rear yard patio, attached 2 car garage, recently landscaped gated front entry courtyard. Ample street parking and great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 62 Seton Road have any available units?
What amenities does 62 Seton Road have?
Some of 62 Seton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
