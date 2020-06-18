All apartments in Irvine
62 Seton Road
62 Seton Road

62 Seton Road · No Longer Available
Location

62 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Adorable two bedroom, one bath, single story with wood laminated flooring, spacious rear yard patio, attached 2 car garage, recently landscaped gated front entry courtyard. Ample street parking and great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Seton Road have any available units?
62 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Seton Road have?
Some of 62 Seton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
62 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Seton Road pet-friendly?
No, 62 Seton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 62 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 62 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Seton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Seton Road have a pool?
No, 62 Seton Road does not have a pool.
Does 62 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 62 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Seton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Seton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
