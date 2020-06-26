All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 62 Glacier Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
62 Glacier Valley
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

62 Glacier Valley

62 Glacier Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

62 Glacier Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new home in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Glacier Valley have any available units?
62 Glacier Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Glacier Valley have?
Some of 62 Glacier Valley's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Glacier Valley currently offering any rent specials?
62 Glacier Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Glacier Valley pet-friendly?
No, 62 Glacier Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Glacier Valley offer parking?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not offer parking.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have a pool?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have a pool.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have accessible units?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Glacier Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology