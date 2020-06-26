Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
62 Glacier Valley
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
62 Glacier Valley
62 Glacier Valley
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
62 Glacier Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new home in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 62 Glacier Valley have any available units?
62 Glacier Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 62 Glacier Valley have?
Some of 62 Glacier Valley's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 62 Glacier Valley currently offering any rent specials?
62 Glacier Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Glacier Valley pet-friendly?
No, 62 Glacier Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 62 Glacier Valley offer parking?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not offer parking.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have a pool?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have a pool.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have accessible units?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Glacier Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Glacier Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Glacier Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
