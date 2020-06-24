All apartments in Irvine
602 Terra Bella
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 Terra Bella

602 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

602 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Private End-Unit location in 24 hour guarded Northpark community! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home with a lot to love. This 2-story home offers open floor plan, built-in entertainment center, ceiling fan and a balcony off family room. Beautiful newer laminated flooring & custom paints!! Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with separate shower stall, dual vanities & large walk-in closet. This is an upper unit with no neighbor above. Bright & airy!! Inside laundry room. 2 car side-by-side garage with extra room for storage. Washer/dryer/fridge included. Resort style amenities includes pools/spas/BBQ area/parks/tennis and basketball courts! Ready for move-in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Terra Bella have any available units?
602 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 602 Terra Bella have?
Some of 602 Terra Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
602 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 602 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 602 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 602 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 602 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 602 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Terra Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
