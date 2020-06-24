602 Terra Bella

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Private End-Unit location in 24 hour guarded Northpark community! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom home with a lot to love. This 2-story home offers open floor plan, built-in entertainment center, ceiling fan and a balcony off family room. Beautiful newer laminated flooring & custom paints!! Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Spacious master suite with separate shower stall, dual vanities & large walk-in closet. This is an upper unit with no neighbor above. Bright & airy!! Inside laundry room. 2 car side-by-side garage with extra room for storage. Washer/dryer/fridge included. Resort style amenities includes pools/spas/BBQ area/parks/tennis and basketball courts! Ready for move-in!!!