Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM
60 Walden
60 Walden
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
60 Walden, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 60 Walden have any available units?
60 Walden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 60 Walden currently offering any rent specials?
60 Walden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Walden pet-friendly?
No, 60 Walden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 60 Walden offer parking?
No, 60 Walden does not offer parking.
Does 60 Walden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Walden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Walden have a pool?
No, 60 Walden does not have a pool.
Does 60 Walden have accessible units?
No, 60 Walden does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Walden have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Walden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Walden have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Walden does not have units with air conditioning.
