All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
60 Walden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
60 Walden
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

60 Walden

60 Walden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

60 Walden, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW! NEVER LIVED IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 60 Walden have any available units?
60 Walden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 60 Walden currently offering any rent specials?
60 Walden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Walden pet-friendly?
No, 60 Walden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Walden offer parking?
No, 60 Walden does not offer parking.
Does 60 Walden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Walden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Walden have a pool?
No, 60 Walden does not have a pool.
Does 60 Walden have accessible units?
No, 60 Walden does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Walden have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Walden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Walden have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Walden does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with ParkingIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology