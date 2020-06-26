Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
60 Twin Gables
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM
60 Twin Gables
60 Twin Gables
No Longer Available
Location
60 Twin Gables, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Please call Listing agent Wendy Lin @714-393-2650 for any questions
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 Twin Gables have any available units?
60 Twin Gables doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 60 Twin Gables currently offering any rent specials?
60 Twin Gables is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Twin Gables pet-friendly?
No, 60 Twin Gables is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 60 Twin Gables offer parking?
Yes, 60 Twin Gables offers parking.
Does 60 Twin Gables have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Twin Gables does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Twin Gables have a pool?
No, 60 Twin Gables does not have a pool.
Does 60 Twin Gables have accessible units?
No, 60 Twin Gables does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Twin Gables have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Twin Gables has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Twin Gables have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Twin Gables does not have units with air conditioning.
