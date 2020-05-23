60 Tallowood

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Upgraded 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1600 sf with 2-car attached garage at the Cypress Village of Irvine. Ground level has one bedroom and one full bath. Living room and kitchen on the 2nd level. Kitchen has kitchen island, granite counter top, stainless steel stove and microwave, sink and faucet, recessed lights and sliding door to the balcony. Master suites with walk-in closet, balcony, recessed lights, master bath with dual his and her sink, separate tub and walk-in shower. Appliances- Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Amenities include association pool, spa, club house, sports court. Close to shopping, dining, schools and easy freeway access. Starting showing on 5/26/2020.



Listing agent: Jamie Yiang Tel: 714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com