Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:51 AM

60 Tallowood

60 Tallowood · (714) 870-2020
Location

60 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 1600 sf with 2-car attached garage at the Cypress Village of Irvine. Ground level has one bedroom and one full bath. Living room and kitchen on the 2nd level. Kitchen has kitchen island, granite counter top, stainless steel stove and microwave, sink and faucet, recessed lights and sliding door to the balcony. Master suites with walk-in closet, balcony, recessed lights, master bath with dual his and her sink, separate tub and walk-in shower. Appliances- Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Amenities include association pool, spa, club house, sports court. Close to shopping, dining, schools and easy freeway access. Starting showing on 5/26/2020.

Listing agent: Jamie Yiang Tel: 714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Tallowood have any available units?
60 Tallowood has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Tallowood have?
Some of 60 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
60 Tallowood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 60 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 60 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 60 Tallowood does offer parking.
Does 60 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 60 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 60 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 60 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Tallowood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.
