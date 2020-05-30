All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Wintergreen

6 Wintergreen · No Longer Available
Location

6 Wintergreen, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Deerfield Townhome featuring two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two-car garage, and private yard with patio cover and new fences. Upgrades include beautiful laminate wood and custom tile floors, neutral carpet in bedrooms, custom paint, crown molding, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace, and mirrored wardrobe doors. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave. Master bedroom features dual closets, ceiling fan, and master bath. Award Winning Irvine Schools! Walking distance to a huge shopping center including a Chinese supermarket (99 Ranch Market) and lots of famous restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Wintergreen have any available units?
6 Wintergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Wintergreen have?
Some of 6 Wintergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
6 Wintergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Wintergreen pet-friendly?
No, 6 Wintergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, 6 Wintergreen does offer parking.
Does 6 Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Wintergreen have a pool?
No, 6 Wintergreen does not have a pool.
Does 6 Wintergreen have accessible units?
No, 6 Wintergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Wintergreen has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Wintergreen have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Wintergreen does not have units with air conditioning.
