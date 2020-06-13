All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Villoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Villoria
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

6 Villoria

6 Villoria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Villoria, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to prestigious guard gated Northpark! This stunning home has terrific curb appeal and lush landscaping. Upon entering the dramatic entry you will find a DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH FORMAL LIVING ROOM. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OVERLOOKS PRIVATECOURTYARD. FAMLIY ROOM WITH BREAKFAST NOOK AND FIREPLACE IN-CEILING SPEAKERS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETS GRANITE COUNTERS STAINLESS
APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER WITH HUGE BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUB AND
ENORMOUS WALKING CLOSETS. LARGE CARPETED ATTIC (20ftx6ft) OFF THE MASTER
CLOSET CAN BE A CLOSET EXTENSION OR STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS PLANTATION
SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. LOCATED ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Villoria have any available units?
6 Villoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Villoria have?
Some of 6 Villoria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Villoria currently offering any rent specials?
6 Villoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Villoria pet-friendly?
No, 6 Villoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Villoria offer parking?
Yes, 6 Villoria offers parking.
Does 6 Villoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Villoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Villoria have a pool?
No, 6 Villoria does not have a pool.
Does 6 Villoria have accessible units?
No, 6 Villoria does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Villoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Villoria has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Villoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Villoria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology