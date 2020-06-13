Welcome to prestigious guard gated Northpark! This stunning home has terrific curb appeal and lush landscaping. Upon entering the dramatic entry you will find a DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH FORMAL LIVING ROOM. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OVERLOOKS PRIVATECOURTYARD. FAMLIY ROOM WITH BREAKFAST NOOK AND FIREPLACE IN-CEILING SPEAKERS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETS GRANITE COUNTERS STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER WITH HUGE BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUB AND ENORMOUS WALKING CLOSETS. LARGE CARPETED ATTIC (20ftx6ft) OFF THE MASTER CLOSET CAN BE A CLOSET EXTENSION OR STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. LOCATED ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Villoria have any available units?
6 Villoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Villoria have?
Some of 6 Villoria's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Villoria currently offering any rent specials?
6 Villoria is not currently offering any rent specials.