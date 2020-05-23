Beautiful detached single family home central located in Northwood, Irvine. Walk distance to Northwood Elementary School and close to park. The lovely home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Lindberg have any available units?
6 Lindberg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 6 Lindberg currently offering any rent specials?
6 Lindberg is not currently offering any rent specials.