All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Lindberg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Lindberg
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

6 Lindberg

6 Lindberg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Lindberg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful detached single family home central located in Northwood, Irvine. Walk distance to Northwood Elementary School and close to park. The lovely home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Lindberg have any available units?
6 Lindberg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 6 Lindberg currently offering any rent specials?
6 Lindberg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Lindberg pet-friendly?
No, 6 Lindberg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Lindberg offer parking?
No, 6 Lindberg does not offer parking.
Does 6 Lindberg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Lindberg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Lindberg have a pool?
No, 6 Lindberg does not have a pool.
Does 6 Lindberg have accessible units?
No, 6 Lindberg does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Lindberg have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Lindberg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Lindberg have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Lindberg does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology