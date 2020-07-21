All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

5901 Sierra Bravo Road

5901 Sierra Bravo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Sierra Bravo Rd, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. Customized, Detached in Turtle Rock w/Mid-century flair. 4 Bedroom + Bonus Room/Office. Expanded formal living & dining rooms. Expanded Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Expanded master suite w/added fireplace & updated bath. French doors & windows throughout, skylights, extensive use of light, wood laminate flooring, recessed/track lighting, newer window coverings & more! Super private, HUGE 10,570 SF lot w/wraparound patio. View of surrounding hills. Walk to community park & pool. Steps to award winning Bonita Canyon Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have any available units?
5901 Sierra Bravo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have?
Some of 5901 Sierra Bravo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Sierra Bravo Road currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Sierra Bravo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Sierra Bravo Road pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road offers parking.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road has a pool.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have accessible units?
No, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Sierra Bravo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 Sierra Bravo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
