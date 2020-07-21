5901 Sierra Bravo Road

Amenities

Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. Customized, Detached in Turtle Rock w/Mid-century flair. 4 Bedroom + Bonus Room/Office. Expanded formal living & dining rooms. Expanded Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Expanded master suite w/added fireplace & updated bath. French doors & windows throughout, skylights, extensive use of light, wood laminate flooring, recessed/track lighting, newer window coverings & more! Super private, HUGE 10,570 SF lot w/wraparound patio. View of surrounding hills. Walk to community park & pool. Steps to award winning Bonita Canyon Elementary school.